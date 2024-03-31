Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $389,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 29,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

AVGO stock opened at $1,325.41 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,277.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,068.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,692. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

