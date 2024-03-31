Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $663,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $205.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

