Abacus Planning Group Inc. Makes New $358,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Humana by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Humana by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 64,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $346.72 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.54 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.02 and a 200-day moving average of $441.14.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

