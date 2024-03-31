Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,407 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FI

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

FI stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.