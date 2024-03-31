Abacus Planning Group Inc. Raises Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,302,000 after buying an additional 100,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,658,000 after buying an additional 74,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,736,000 after purchasing an additional 42,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,554,000 after purchasing an additional 135,524 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP opened at $560.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.03 and a 1 year high of $563.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $549.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.12.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.25.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

