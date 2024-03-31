Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in First Community were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Community in the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Community by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Community by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in First Community during the third quarter worth $466,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCO opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $132.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.42. First Community Co. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. First Community had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCCO shares. Raymond James upgraded First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

