Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 1,380 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4 %

CVS opened at $79.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.58. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

