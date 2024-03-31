Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 1,423 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $288.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.70. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $219.10 and a twelve month high of $288.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

