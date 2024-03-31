Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 2,203 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,745.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,711,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,002 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

