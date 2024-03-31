Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 2,337 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.