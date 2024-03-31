Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 2,403 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Schneider National by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 405.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE SNDR opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

