Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 49,157 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,157 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,982,000 after buying an additional 6,004,237 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after buying an additional 2,060,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,493,000. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after purchasing an additional 954,175 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $48.21 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

