Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $2,734,628 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $138.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

