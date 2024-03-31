Abacus Planning Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

