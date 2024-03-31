abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.75

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $3.96. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 364,121 shares trading hands.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 2.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
