abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.75

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $3.96. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 364,121 shares trading hands.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.

Get abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 43,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 16.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.