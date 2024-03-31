Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 151,514 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 169.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,514 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 111,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LEO opened at $6.10 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.