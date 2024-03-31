Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,105,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after buying an additional 116,130 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,678,000 after purchasing an additional 83,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,338,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,807 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 757,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.0403 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

