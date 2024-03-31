Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 344,277 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 88.3% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 302,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 141,881 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 744.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 131,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 115,961 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 99,777 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.0461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

