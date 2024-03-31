Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 30,864 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,926,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $131.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $105.51 and a 1 year high of $131.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.64.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

