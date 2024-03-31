Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 304.9% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 975,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 734,751 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 901,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 189,214 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 85.9% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 477,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 220,560 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 26.9% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

DSM stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.