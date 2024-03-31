Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,034 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

