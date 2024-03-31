Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,859 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,708,000 after acquiring an additional 652,525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,801,000 after purchasing an additional 445,094 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,623,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,862.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 351,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 345,218 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

