Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after buying an additional 54,512,240 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,772,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,901,000 after purchasing an additional 166,312 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,259,000 after purchasing an additional 140,517 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,882,000 after purchasing an additional 234,798 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 624,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after buying an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.81. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $87.79.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

