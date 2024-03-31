Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,308,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 242.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 779,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,095,000 after acquiring an additional 137,861 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $117.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.13. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $86.45 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

