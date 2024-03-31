Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $162.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.87. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

