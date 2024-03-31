Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 233,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $28.37.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.