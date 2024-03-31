Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 78.3% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 200,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 88,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 353,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 232,834 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 335,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 20.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MVT opened at $10.91 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $11.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

