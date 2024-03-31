Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

VT opened at $110.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average of $100.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

