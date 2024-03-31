Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 225.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 113,677 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PML. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 39,232 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

