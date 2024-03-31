Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIOV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of VIOV stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $90.33.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
