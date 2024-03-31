Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIOV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VIOV stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $90.33.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.