Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,643 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $11,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.