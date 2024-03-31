Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $67.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.43. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.