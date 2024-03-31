Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $67.08.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1998 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.