Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of VGLT stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $67.08.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
