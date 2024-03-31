Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $82.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.83. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

