Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after buying an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $228,745,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.12. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

