Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.21 Million in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 57.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 43.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 77,049 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,747 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DMB opened at $10.39 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

