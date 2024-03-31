Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.76.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $383.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $380.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

