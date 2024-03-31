Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 35,706 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 420,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,706 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $27,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

