Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,763 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,552 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 47,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCK opened at $5.77 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0215 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

