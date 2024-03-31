Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,337 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAV. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $333,799.41. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,525,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,985.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 78,958 shares of company stock valued at $634,355.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

