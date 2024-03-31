Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,333 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,333 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,463 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after buying an additional 1,596,866 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after buying an additional 1,017,299 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.25 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

