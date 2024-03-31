Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,485 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VBK stock opened at $260.72 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.25.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

