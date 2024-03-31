Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 28,832 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.6% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4,401.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,989,000 after acquiring an additional 590,448 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.55 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

