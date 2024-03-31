Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 30,832 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,832 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $42.09.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

