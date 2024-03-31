Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,165 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

IMTM stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.