Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 535,665 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535,665 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

