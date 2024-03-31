Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 75,663 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,663 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 90,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,452,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,828,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 435,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

