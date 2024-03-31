Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 370,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

