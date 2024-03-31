Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) Trading Up 2.2%

Aclara Resources Inc. (OTC:ARAAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 50,137 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 12,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Aclara Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

Aclara Resources Company Profile

Aclara Resources Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth mineral resources in Chile. It has interests in the Penco Module property covering an area of 253,285 ha of mining rights comprising 28 exploitation concessions and 866 exploration concessions located in the Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, and Araucanía regions regions of Chile; and 369,410 ha of mining rights in Brazil.

