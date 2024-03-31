Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACRV)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acrivon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acrivon Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRV opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,092,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.